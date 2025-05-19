Taiwan's President Calls for China's Reevaluation Amid Rising US Tensions

In a candid address, Taiwanese President William Lai has urged China to rethink its aggressive posture toward Taiwan, highlighting how years of mounting military and political pressure have inadvertently strengthened US involvement in the Indo-Pacific. These actions, Lai argued, may ultimately counter Beijing's interests, according to the Taipei Times.

Lai elaborated on recent shifts in US foreign policy, noting that both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have identified China as a significant challenge to global stability. This has led to an increased US military presence in the region to deter further Chinese expansionism, a move Lai believes raises questions about long-term benefits for China.

Additionally, Lai emphasized Taiwan's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, detailing a deepened US partnership under Trump's administration. While the US considers potential tariffs, Lai remains confident in dialogue. He also noted to Taipei Times that China's increasing military spending, even under favorable Taiwanese leadership, signifies a broader intent to expand influence and reshape global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)