Taiwan's President Calls for China's Reevaluation Amid Rising US Tensions
Taiwanese President William Lai urges China to reevaluate its pressure on Taiwan, warning that such tactics only bolster US involvement in the region, counteracting Beijing's interests. Lai highlights deepening US-Taiwan ties and calls for China to acknowledge Taiwan's democratic identity and respect its citizens' will.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a candid address, Taiwanese President William Lai has urged China to rethink its aggressive posture toward Taiwan, highlighting how years of mounting military and political pressure have inadvertently strengthened US involvement in the Indo-Pacific. These actions, Lai argued, may ultimately counter Beijing's interests, according to the Taipei Times.
Lai elaborated on recent shifts in US foreign policy, noting that both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have identified China as a significant challenge to global stability. This has led to an increased US military presence in the region to deter further Chinese expansionism, a move Lai believes raises questions about long-term benefits for China.
Additionally, Lai emphasized Taiwan's strategic role in the Indo-Pacific, detailing a deepened US partnership under Trump's administration. While the US considers potential tariffs, Lai remains confident in dialogue. He also noted to Taipei Times that China's increasing military spending, even under favorable Taiwanese leadership, signifies a broader intent to expand influence and reshape global order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
'I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,' says US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump announces trade deal with UK, reports AP.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes President Donald Trump to kingdom as US leader begins four-day Middle East tour, reports AP.
US President Donald Trump says US and UK will announce a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal, reports AP.