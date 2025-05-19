Israel's Industrial Output Sees Marginal Decline Amid Rising Non-Fuel Prices

Tel Aviv's Central Bureau of Statistics has disclosed a slight decrease of 0.1% in Israel's domestic industrial output price index for April 2025, suggesting a shift compared to March. Notably, when excluding fuels, the index exhibited a 0.2% increase, indicating a divergence in pricing trends.

Over the past year, from April 2024 to April 2025, the domestic industrial output price index marked a 0.6% reduction. Meanwhile, non-fuel prices escalated by 1.9%. However, the most staggering change was observed in fuel prices, which plunged by 18.1% during the same period.

In contrast, the Mining and Quarrying Price Index for domestic destinations saw a 0.5% uptick in April 2025 compared to March. Over the year, this index recorded a slight downturn of 1%, reflecting varying dynamics within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)