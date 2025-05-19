Left Menu

Maldives Supreme Court Shake-Up Sparks International Concern

The United Nations has expressed serious concern over the independence of the judiciary in the Maldives following the impeachment of two Supreme Court judges. The UN urges the Maldivian government to uphold judicial independence amidst protests and political pressures. Allegations of power abuse form the core of this tumultuous saga.

UN raises concerns on judiciary's independence in Maldives (Photo/@UNHumanRights). Image Credit: ANI
The impeachment of two Supreme Court judges by the Maldives Parliament has prompted the United Nations to voice serious concerns regarding the independence of the judiciary. A statement from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) highlighted worries about the dismissal affecting judicial integrity.

These events unfolded as investigations were launched by the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judicial Service Commission in February 2025. Concurrently, a third judge resigned, and the Chief Justice stepped down amidst ongoing legal challenges to recent constitutional changes limiting lawmakers' party-switching abilities. The OHCHR emphasized the importance of maintaining judicial independence in adherence to international standards.

The Maldives Parliament, dominated by the People's National Congress, voted 68 to 11 to remove Justices Azmiralda Zahir and Mahaz Ali Zahir, citing alleged power abuses. Protests by opposition supporters highlighted demands for President Muizzu's resignation, accusing him of influencing judicial proceedings. Justice Husnu al-Suood also exited the court, blaming undue pressure from the presidency and attorney general.

