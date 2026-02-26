Lok Sabha Reconstitutes Probe Committee for Justice Varma's Impeachment

In a significant development, the Lok Sabha has reformed the committee set to investigate Justice Yashwant Varma following the discovery of burnt cash at his residence in March of last year.

The three-member committee, which now includes Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, has been granted an additional three-month mandate starting from February 26. This move follows a multi-party notice for Varma's removal, aiming to facilitate his impeachment process.

As outlined by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, a formal mechanism exists in India to probe allegations against Supreme Court and high court judges, as well as the Chief Election Commissioner, ensuring accountability through a legal lens. Despite past attempts, no judge or CEC has been removed by Parliament to date.

