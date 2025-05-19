WUC Highlights Global Advocacy for Uyghur Rights Amid EU Dialogues

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its latest briefing, focusing on significant international efforts to highlight the human rights crisis affecting the Uyghur people. The report details WUC's participation in the UNPO conference in Madeira and a crucial advocacy mission to Brussels before the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue.

During the UNPO conference, themed 'Re-imagining Self-Determination,' the WUC, a member of the Presidency of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation, reiterated its dedication to the cause of unrepresented communities. In Brussels, a WUC delegation, led by President Turgunjan Alawdun and Vice President Zumretay Arkin, engaged with European Commission officials about ongoing human rights abuses by China.

The delegation addressed concerns over continuing genocide in Xinjiang, highlighting both individual and systemic rights violations. They also participated in the European Parliament conference 'Damming Tibet,' which discussed environmental and geopolitical implications of China's hydropower projects in the region. These advocacy activities are part of an increase in efforts preceding the 3rd East Turkistan Uyghur Summit, featuring the launch of 'Unbroke: One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom' by Rushan Abbas.

In Xinjiang, numerous Uyghur Muslims are reportedly held in 're-education camps.' Reports by former detainees and international bodies describe severe abuses, such as forced labor and sterilizations, and cultural erosion. Mosques face demolition, religious observance is restricted, and pervasive surveillance employs advanced technological tracking. Despite Chinese denials and claims of counter-terrorism, numerous governments and human rights organizations classify these actions as crimes against humanity or genocide.

(With inputs from agencies.)