Senator Ted Cruz Urges State Department to Lift Taiwan Flag Restrictions Amid China Pressure

In a notable Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, US Senator Ted Cruz urged the State Department to eliminate restrictions on the display of Taiwan's sovereignty symbols, including its flag, within the United States. Cruz, voicing concerns over the Biden administration's stance, attributed such policies to pressure from China.

Cruz criticized what he termed as excessive deference to the Chinese government, advocating a return to policies implemented during the Trump era that allowed greater symbolic representation for Taiwan. These restrictions, dating back to the Obama administration, limit Taiwan's display of sovereignty symbols on US soil.

The hearing included deliberations on the nominations of Christopher Pratt and Michael George DeSombre for prominent State Department roles with significant influence over Taiwan policy. Cruz highlighted ongoing efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to diminish Taiwan's global standing, attributing the origins of the current US policy to the Obama administration's concessions to China.

Senator Cruz, a consistent advocate for policy reversal, introduced the Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act in 2019, aiming to permit Taiwan's military and diplomatic personnel to display national symbols freely in the US. He emphasized bipartisan support in reversing current policy directives.

Amid escalating Chinese diplomatic pressure, Cruz pressed nominee DeSombre to enhance US-Taiwan relations. DeSombre acknowledged Taiwan's valuable partnership and pledged to fortify this alliance. Cruz reiterated the need for reverting to Trump-era practices allowing Taiwan's flag and uniforms in the US.

Cruz's 2019 Taiwan SOS Act garnered support from key figures like Marco Rubio, addressing China's aggressive attempt to isolate Taiwan. The committee also tackled the backlog in weapon deliveries to Taiwan, with Senator Pete Ricketts proposing the PORCUPINE Act to expedite arms sales.

Christopher Pratt, nominated for assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, committed to addressing Taiwan's security needs, recognizing the unique threats it faces from its northern neighbor.

