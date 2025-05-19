Left Menu

Israeli Citizens Arrested for Drone Smuggling to Gaza

Three Israelis were arrested for allegedly using drones to smuggle drugs and cigarettes into Gaza. The suspects, from a Bedouin town near Be'er Sheva, face charges of aiding terrorism and drug trafficking. Israeli forces are intensifying measures to counter drone use by terror groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:17 IST
Israeli Citizens Arrested for Drone Smuggling to Gaza
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, three Israeli citizens have been apprehended for reportedly employing drones to smuggle contraband goods including drugs and cigarettes into the Gaza Strip.

Identified as Muhammad Sarahin, Sharif Abu Gardoud, and Younes Abu Gardoud, residents of the Bedouin town Mas'udein el-Azazme near Be'er Sheva, were taken into custody in April 2025, pending investigations and subsequent charges.

Authorities have alleged their involvement in multiple smuggling operations, asserting that the drones used remained in Gaza, potentially aiding Hamas terrorists. Israeli security is ramping up efforts through airstrikes and drone destruction to impede terrorist utilization of these technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025