Israeli Citizens Arrested for Drone Smuggling to Gaza
Three Israelis were arrested for allegedly using drones to smuggle drugs and cigarettes into Gaza. The suspects, from a Bedouin town near Be'er Sheva, face charges of aiding terrorism and drug trafficking. Israeli forces are intensifying measures to counter drone use by terror groups in the region.
In a significant development, three Israeli citizens have been apprehended for reportedly employing drones to smuggle contraband goods including drugs and cigarettes into the Gaza Strip.
Identified as Muhammad Sarahin, Sharif Abu Gardoud, and Younes Abu Gardoud, residents of the Bedouin town Mas'udein el-Azazme near Be'er Sheva, were taken into custody in April 2025, pending investigations and subsequent charges.
Authorities have alleged their involvement in multiple smuggling operations, asserting that the drones used remained in Gaza, potentially aiding Hamas terrorists. Israeli security is ramping up efforts through airstrikes and drone destruction to impede terrorist utilization of these technologies.
