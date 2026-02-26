Maoist Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh

In a significant operation, security forces neutralized two Maoists in an encounter near the Indravati River in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The operation, initiated after receiving intelligence on Maoist activities, led to the recovery of various weapons, including an SLR rifle, INSAS rifle, and a 12-bore rifle, along with explosives.

The Bijapur district encounter unfolded as security personnel, acting on specific information, engaged with Maoist insurgents. Post-encounter, two uniformed Maoists were found dead, and a cache of arms and explosive materials was recovered. Bijapur SP Dr. Jitendra Yadav confirmed that the search operation continues to ensure the area is secured.

In a related incident, a Special Task Force (STF) member sustained injuries on February 23 due to an IED blast, believed to be planted by Maoists, in southern Bijapur. The injured STF personnel were rushed to a higher medical facility for advanced care, underscoring the persistent threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)