Left Menu

Maoist Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh

Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces near the Indravati River in Chhattisgarh. Several weapons were seized, and the operation continues as forces search the area. Earlier, an STF member was injured by an IED in the southern Bijapur district, heightening security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:06 IST
Maoist Encounter: Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security forces neutralized two Maoists in an encounter near the Indravati River in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The operation, initiated after receiving intelligence on Maoist activities, led to the recovery of various weapons, including an SLR rifle, INSAS rifle, and a 12-bore rifle, along with explosives.

The Bijapur district encounter unfolded as security personnel, acting on specific information, engaged with Maoist insurgents. Post-encounter, two uniformed Maoists were found dead, and a cache of arms and explosive materials was recovered. Bijapur SP Dr. Jitendra Yadav confirmed that the search operation continues to ensure the area is secured.

In a related incident, a Special Task Force (STF) member sustained injuries on February 23 due to an IED blast, believed to be planted by Maoists, in southern Bijapur. The injured STF personnel were rushed to a higher medical facility for advanced care, underscoring the persistent threat in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026