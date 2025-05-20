Left Menu

Sindhi Leader Accuses Pakistan of Manipulating Bilawal Bhutto for Anti-India Agenda

Shafi Burfat, leader of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, has made grave accusations against Pakistan's military, claiming they are manipulating Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for an anti-India campaign. He warns this alliance is temporary, predicting a fate similar to previous Bhuttos, and urges recognizing Sindhi-Indian cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:22 IST
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) (Image: X@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a scathing critique of Pakistan's military establishment, alleging they are manipulating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to further geopolitical objectives against India. In a post on X, Burfat accused the influential 'Punjabi army and establishment' of luring Bilawal with the prospect of political power, to spearhead an international campaign against India.

Burfat cautioned that the alliance with Bilawal is a fleeting one and ominously predicted that the young Bhutto could face a fate similar to his late grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and mother, Benazir Bhutto, both assassinated under controversial circumstances. He argued that the PPP has strayed away from championing the real interests of Sindh and is now a mere political tool serving Punjab's elite, ignoring the cause of Sindhi rights and regional autonomy.

The JSMM leader emphasized the historical, cultural, and spiritual bonds between Sindh and India, underlining that for the Sindhi people, India is not an adversary but a cultural kin. He critiqued Pakistan, particularly its military, accusing them of being pawns in regional destabilization maneuvers by foreign influences, pointing to alleged violent undertakings in places like Pahalgam. Burfat urged the global community and Indian leadership to see beyond Pakistan's military facade and understand that Sindhis do not share the anti-India sentiment purported by Pakistan's establishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

