Sindhi Nationalists Urge UN Action Against Alleged State Abuses

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has issued a call for international intervention, alleging human rights abuses by the Pakistani state in Sindh. Accusations include enforced disappearances, killings, and colonial occupation. JSMM demands UN investigations, urging recognition of Sindh's right to self-determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:18 IST
Sindhi Nationalists Urge UN Action Against Alleged State Abuses
JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat (Photo: X/@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindhi nationalist group, has made a fervent plea to the United Nations and global human rights entities to address alleged human rights violations by the Pakistani state in Sindh.

In a statement on Tuesday, JSMM leader Shafi Burfat accused Pakistani security forces of targeting peaceful Sindhi nationalists advocating for independence, citing brutal crackdowns.

JSMM highlighted a May 20 incident in Moro city, alleging state forces fired on protestors against military occupation of Sindhi lands, resulting in the death of activist Zahid Laghari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

