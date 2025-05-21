Sindhi Nationalists Urge UN Action Against Alleged State Abuses

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), a Sindhi nationalist group, has made a fervent plea to the United Nations and global human rights entities to address alleged human rights violations by the Pakistani state in Sindh.

In a statement on Tuesday, JSMM leader Shafi Burfat accused Pakistani security forces of targeting peaceful Sindhi nationalists advocating for independence, citing brutal crackdowns.

JSMM highlighted a May 20 incident in Moro city, alleging state forces fired on protestors against military occupation of Sindhi lands, resulting in the death of activist Zahid Laghari.

