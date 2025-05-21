Tragic School Bus Attack in Balochistan Raises Security Concerns

In a harrowing incident, a school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province was targeted by a devastating explosion, claiming the lives of six individuals, including four children. The attack occurred while the bus was collecting students for the Army Public School in the Khuzdar district, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the explosion resulted from a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The tragedy also took the lives of the bus driver and his assistant, while 46 students were on board. Critical casualties were airlifted to Quetta for urgent medical care, as authorities brace for a possible rise in the death toll.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, as investigations continue to determine the attack's origin. The incident renews focus on Balochistan's long-standing conflict between state forces and ethnic Baloch separatists, with no immediate claim of responsibility for this latest brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)