Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Attack in Balochistan Raises Security Concerns

A deadly explosion targeted a school bus in Balochistan, killing six, including four children, and injuring 38. The vehicle-borne IED attack occurred in Khuzdar, while the bus was collecting students for the Army Public School. Authorities are investigating and airlifting the critically injured to Quetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:23 IST
Tragic School Bus Attack in Balochistan Raises Security Concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In a harrowing incident, a school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province was targeted by a devastating explosion, claiming the lives of six individuals, including four children. The attack occurred while the bus was collecting students for the Army Public School in the Khuzdar district, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed the explosion resulted from a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The tragedy also took the lives of the bus driver and his assistant, while 46 students were on board. Critical casualties were airlifted to Quetta for urgent medical care, as authorities brace for a possible rise in the death toll.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families, as investigations continue to determine the attack's origin. The incident renews focus on Balochistan's long-standing conflict between state forces and ethnic Baloch separatists, with no immediate claim of responsibility for this latest brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025