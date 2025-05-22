Left Menu

China's National Security Under Scrutiny: A Complex Blend of Power and Paradoxes

China's State Council released a white paper titled 'National Security in the New Era,' which prioritizes the Chinese Communist Party's survival and expansion. Despite claiming to enhance global stability, critics highlight contradictions between its statements and actions, revealing a focus on CCP dominance and control over domestic and international spheres.

On May 12, China's State Council Information Office unveiled a white paper, 'National Security in the New Era,' addressing the country's strategic security pathway. While ostensibly focusing on global stability, the paper predominantly underlines the enduring control and dominance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Despite coinciding with global uncertainties, such as reactions to Trump-era policies, the document positions itself as a significant contribution to world security discourse. However, it's critiqued as more an expression of Chinese hubris than a constructive global input. Observers note that claims of promoting international understanding overlook the paper's implicit prioritization of CCP's sovereign survival.

Amidst assertions of maintaining regional stability, the white paper reaffirms China's stance on sovereignty, systemic risk management, and ideological resilience, framing these as core to national security. Despite international aspirations, China's security narrative remains firmly rooted in internal dominance, raising questions about its commitment to genuine global cooperation.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

