On May 12, China's State Council Information Office unveiled a white paper, 'National Security in the New Era,' addressing the country's strategic security pathway. While ostensibly focusing on global stability, the paper predominantly underlines the enduring control and dominance of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Despite coinciding with global uncertainties, such as reactions to Trump-era policies, the document positions itself as a significant contribution to world security discourse. However, it's critiqued as more an expression of Chinese hubris than a constructive global input. Observers note that claims of promoting international understanding overlook the paper's implicit prioritization of CCP's sovereign survival.

Amidst assertions of maintaining regional stability, the white paper reaffirms China's stance on sovereignty, systemic risk management, and ideological resilience, framing these as core to national security. Despite international aspirations, China's security narrative remains firmly rooted in internal dominance, raising questions about its commitment to genuine global cooperation.

