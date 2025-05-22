Left Menu

Bangladesh's Interim Government Faces Criticism Over Restrictive Measures

The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, faces backlash from Human Rights Watch for policies that could undermine fundamental freedoms. Recent bans on the Awami League and legislation addressing enforced disappearances fail to meet international standards, raising concerns about the future of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:52 IST
Bangladesh's Interim Government Faces Criticism Over Restrictive Measures
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bangladesh's interim government, under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is facing stringent criticism from Human Rights Watch for recent legislative measures perceived to threaten fundamental freedoms. The organization specifically highlighted actions against supporters of the deposed leader, Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League.

On May 12, the government employed newly introduced powers under a severe amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act to temporarily ban the Awami League. This includes restrictions on meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party. Human Rights Watch contends that the proposed legislation to tackle enforced disappearances inadequately meets international standards and neglects accountability for past crimes under the previous administration.

Meenakshi Ganguly, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized that while the prior government of Sheikh Hasina wielded legal powers to stifle political dissidents, employing similar tactics against Awami League advocates would breach those same freedoms. Ganguly stressed the new government's need to advance justice and provide clarity for victims of enforced disappearances rather than repeating past mistakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025