Left Menu

India Reaffirms Stance on Terrorism: Dialogues and Military Dynamics in South Asia

India asserts its firm stance against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan in discussions with China. Meanwhile, Pakistan promotes General Asim Munir to Field Marshal amidst military setbacks, with India's Operation Sindoor exposing vulnerabilities. Regional dialogues continue as India strengthens ties with Afghanistan post-Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:04 IST
India Reaffirms Stance on Terrorism: Dialogues and Military Dynamics in South Asia
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India has reiterated its steadfast position against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan during a recent conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that mutual trust and respect are foundational to India-China relations.

Addressing media queries about recent trilateral discussions in China involving foreign ministers from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Ministry spokesperson Jaiswal emphasized the bilateral ties reinforced after India's External Affairs Minister thanked Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister for condemning the Pahalgam terror incident.

Simultaneously, Pakistan's promotion of General Asim Munir to Field Marshal marks a historic military maneuver, despite facing setbacks due to India's Operation Sindoor. This development underscores the complex military-political landscape in South Asia as regional powers navigate their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025