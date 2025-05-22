India Reaffirms Stance on Terrorism: Dialogues and Military Dynamics in South Asia

In a significant diplomatic exchange, India has reiterated its steadfast position against cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan during a recent conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that mutual trust and respect are foundational to India-China relations.

Addressing media queries about recent trilateral discussions in China involving foreign ministers from China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, Ministry spokesperson Jaiswal emphasized the bilateral ties reinforced after India's External Affairs Minister thanked Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister for condemning the Pahalgam terror incident.

Simultaneously, Pakistan's promotion of General Asim Munir to Field Marshal marks a historic military maneuver, despite facing setbacks due to India's Operation Sindoor. This development underscores the complex military-political landscape in South Asia as regional powers navigate their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)