Bethlehem Trio Arrested for Animal Abuse and Illegal Arms Possession

Authorities in Bethlehem have detained three individuals following allegations of animal abuse and illegal weapon possession, according to the Israel-based news agency ANI/TPS. The operation, executed by the Crime Fighting Unit of the Judea Region, uncovered alarming footage showcasing the killing and abuse of animals.

Police investigations began on March 13, 2025, after tips emerged regarding a resident's illegal firearm possession. A targeted raid conducted by Yehuda Police Detectives and IDF soldiers in Bethlehem led to the confiscation of a gun and the suspect's mobile device.

Discovery of the mobile phone revealed shocking videos documenting the suspects shooting various animals, including pigs and a horse. The authorities continue to pursue justice in this distressing case of animal cruelty and illegal arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)