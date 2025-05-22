India Declares Pakistani Diplomat Persona Non Grata Amid Rising Tensions

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken a stringent stance by declaring a Pakistani official at the High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata. The decision, announced by spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, comes on the heels of the official allegedly engaging in activities incompatible with diplomatic protocol.

One staff member has already exited India, while another was mandated to depart within 24 hours, a directive stressed in the MEA's recent briefing. This diplomatic upheaval reflects a broader deterioration in Indo-Pakistani relations, marked by recent military escalations.

In a significant development, India executed Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting key Pakistani and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir sites. This military operation inflicted substantial damage yet was executed with precision to limit civilian harm, further straining the bilateral ties.

