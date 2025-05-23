Trump Administration Upholds AI Export Ban to China Amid Criticism
The Trump administration remains firm on its stance to block advanced AI technology exports to China, despite appeals from Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang. Concerns over security risks persist, but some officials agree that restrictions may need reconsideration for broader trade partners.
In a decisive move, the Trump administration announced it will uphold its restrictions on exporting advanced AI technology to China, ignoring calls from Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, to ease the limitations.
Senior White House advisor Sriram Krishnan emphasized the persistent bipartisan concerns over the security risks associated with these exports during a Bloomberg Television interview. Although there's alignment with Huang on reassessing trade restrictions for other U.S. partners, China remains a contentious issue.
The administration aims to replace a previous diffusion regulation established under President Biden, which Krishnan claims resulted in an imbalanced distribution of GPU access. Huang criticized the current export barriers at the Computex conference, warning that they could harm U.S. market competitiveness.
