Jaishankar Highlights Global South's Challenges and a Shifting World Order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underscored terrorism as a pressing challenge for the Global South, alongside climate change, poverty, and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Danish newspaper Politiken, Jaishankar highlighted these issues as crucial together with escalations between India and Pakistan, identifying a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir as a focal point.

Regarding energy dependence, he criticized European nations for continued Russian oil imports, affecting energy affordability for developing countries like India. He questioned the fairness in global energy politics, citing Western sanctions on oil-rich countries as a burden on poorer nations. He asserted India's need to prioritize its energy needs amid global challenges.

Jaishankar spoke on the evolving world order, noting a trend toward a multipolar setup with a stronger Asian influence. He emphasized the inadequacies of current institutions like the UN, proposing that global cooperation must adapt to reflect new geopolitical realities. During his European tour, he articulated the need for equitable global norms and expressed caution over the West's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)