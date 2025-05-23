Left Menu

Jaishankar Highlights Global South's Challenges and a Shifting World Order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes that terrorism, climate change, poverty, and the effects of COVID-19 are key challenges for the Global South. He discusses India-Pakistan tensions, global energy policies influencing India, the shifting world order towards multipolarity, and the inadequacy of current global institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:24 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underscored terrorism as a pressing challenge for the Global South, alongside climate change, poverty, and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Danish newspaper Politiken, Jaishankar highlighted these issues as crucial together with escalations between India and Pakistan, identifying a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir as a focal point.

Regarding energy dependence, he criticized European nations for continued Russian oil imports, affecting energy affordability for developing countries like India. He questioned the fairness in global energy politics, citing Western sanctions on oil-rich countries as a burden on poorer nations. He asserted India's need to prioritize its energy needs amid global challenges.

Jaishankar spoke on the evolving world order, noting a trend toward a multipolar setup with a stronger Asian influence. He emphasized the inadequacies of current institutions like the UN, proposing that global cooperation must adapt to reflect new geopolitical realities. During his European tour, he articulated the need for equitable global norms and expressed caution over the West's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

