Germany Backs India in Anti-Terror Stance Amid Operation Sindoor

Germany has expressed strong support for India's counter-terrorism efforts following the Pahalgam attack. During a joint briefing in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul affirmed India's right to defend itself. This solidarity is crucial to maintaining stability and continuing diplomatic dialogue on counter-terrorism strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:00 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (Source: Embassy of India, Berlin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant display of international solidarity, Germany has firmly supported India's efforts to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Addressing a joint press conference with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that India holds the sovereign right to defend itself against acts of terror.

Minister Wadephul conveyed deep condolences to the victims of the April 22 attack and stressed the importance of maintaining the newly established truce. He highlighted Germany's long-standing dialogue with India to combat terrorism, reaffirming the commitment to intensify collaborative efforts in this realm.

Jaishankar, visiting Berlin amidst tensions post-Pahalgam attack, reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance toward terrorism and its bilateral approach to handling Pakistan-related issues. He affirmed that Germany has consistently supported India's defense initiatives, underlining the positive outcome of the recent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

