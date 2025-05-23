Germany Backs India in Anti-Terror Stance Amid Operation Sindoor

In a significant display of international solidarity, Germany has firmly supported India's efforts to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Addressing a joint press conference with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that India holds the sovereign right to defend itself against acts of terror.

Minister Wadephul conveyed deep condolences to the victims of the April 22 attack and stressed the importance of maintaining the newly established truce. He highlighted Germany's long-standing dialogue with India to combat terrorism, reaffirming the commitment to intensify collaborative efforts in this realm.

Jaishankar, visiting Berlin amidst tensions post-Pahalgam attack, reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance toward terrorism and its bilateral approach to handling Pakistan-related issues. He affirmed that Germany has consistently supported India's defense initiatives, underlining the positive outcome of the recent ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)