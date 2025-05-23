Shiv Sena MP Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has led a high-profile, all-party delegation denouncing the brutal Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives. Shinde described the incident as a stark reminder of the global need to unite in fighting terrorism.

During a press conference, Shinde highlighted a historical pattern of terrorism in India, such as the Mumbai serial blasts and the Pulwama attack, directly blaming Pakistan for providing a safe haven for terror groups. He stressed the importance of international solidarity, urging countries like the US and UK to join the fight against global terrorism.

Expressing appreciation for the UAE's swift condemnation, Shinde commended their support. He criticized Pakistan's contradictory actions, citing instances of mourning terrorists alongside public and military figures. Shinde emphasized India's growing economic stature, presenting the nation as a cornerstone of stability in a tumultuous region.

(With inputs from agencies.)