India's Anti-Terror Message Resonates on Moscow Visit

An all-party Indian delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi visited Moscow, emphasizing India's firm stance against terrorism. BJP MP Captain Brijesh Chowta highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that terror and trade cannot coexist. He expressed hope for Russian support in India's fight against state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai reiterated Russia's longstanding friendship with India while addressing the urgency to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan. He criticized perceptions that view Indo-Pak tensions over terrorism as bilateral, stressing the need for global involvement.

During a press conference, Kanimozhi addressed misinformation campaigns by Pakistan, emphasizing India's refusal to succumb to nuclear threats and its commitment to global peace. AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal condemned Pakistan's role in fostering global terrorism, reinforcing India's role as a world leader in the anti-terror movement.

