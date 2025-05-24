Left Menu

India Strengthens Ties with Germany Amid Strong Counterterrorism Support

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack at the German Council on Foreign Relations, emphasizing global support, particularly from Germany. He discussed India's firm stance on counterterrorism and plans for strengthening India-Germany bilateral relations through strategic collaborations in defense, technology, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 09:58 IST
EAM S Jaishankar at the event (Image: X @DrSJaishankar) . Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address at the German Council on Foreign Relations, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India's response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting the subsequent Operation Sindoor, he underscored the international support India received, with a particular nod to Germany's early condemnation of the terrorist act.

Jaishankar stressed the broader implications of the attack, describing it as part of a larger pattern targeting Jammu and Kashmir and other Indian regions to induce fear and undermine economic stability. He noted the international understanding and backing India received for its retaliatory measures against terrorist bases, asserting that such actions are justified under India's right to defend itself.

With India and Germany celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership, Jaishankar expressed optimism for future collaborations in defense, security, technology, and sustainability. The minister emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties to address global challenges such as climate change and demographic shifts, enhancing both nations' strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

