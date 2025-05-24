Scottish Government Stands Firm on Tibetan Religious Autonomy

In a recent parliamentary session, the Scottish Government has expressed its unwavering support for the religious freedoms and human rights of the Tibetan people. This comes amid growing concerns about potential Chinese interference in the reincarnation process of the 14th Dalai Lama, as highlighted by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

During the session held on May 22, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Ross Greer inquired about steps to honor the forthcoming 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with Scotland's Buddhist community. He drew attention to the risk of Chinese meddling in the reincarnation process, as outlined in CTA reports.

Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Equalities, extended the government's gratitude to Scotland's diverse faith communities, acknowledging the Buddhist community's contributions to peace and cultural richness. Stewart underscored that the Scottish Government supports Tibetan Buddhists' autonomy in selecting their spiritual leader without external interference.

Greer poignantly recalled the Chinese government's abduction of the Panchen Lama three decades ago, raising concerns about a repeat scenario with the Dalai Lama's succession. The Scottish Government agreed to uphold the selection of a future Dalai Lama in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist traditions.

The CTA report and historical narratives recall the oppression faced by Tibetans since China's annexation in the 1950s, underlining the severe restriction on Tibetan religious and cultural practices, which continue to be rigorously monitored by Chinese authorities today.

(With inputs from agencies.)