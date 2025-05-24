India Condemns Pakistan's Role in UN Security Council Debate

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, fiercely criticized Pakistan during a UN Security Council Open Debate focused on the protection of civilians in armed conflict. Responding to what he termed 'baseless' allegations from Pakistan's representative, Harish underscored the irony of Pakistan's participation due to its history of sponsoring terrorism across Indian borders.

In his remarks, Harish recounted several instances of Pakistani-initiated attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam massacre, wherein civilians were primarily targeted. 'The victims of Pakistani terrorism have largely been civilians, aimed at undermining our progress, prosperity, and morale,' he stated, condemning Pakistan's engagement in the discourse.

Furthermore, Harish accused Pakistan of using civilians as cover to further terrorism and noted a recent incident where Pakistani forces allegedly targeted Indian border villages, resulting in multiple civilian casualties. He stressed the need for international solidarity in combating terrorism and urged a zero-tolerance approach toward sponsors of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)