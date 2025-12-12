Erdogan Pushes for Partial Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider a limited ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war at their meeting on Friday. The proposal specifically targets the protection of energy facilities and ports.

During talks held in Turkmenistan, the leaders dove into comprehensive peace efforts pertaining to the conflict and examined the implications of the European Union's decision to freeze Russian assets.

Erdogan's office further conveyed Turkey's willingness to act as a mediator by hosting meetings in any format to help resolve the conflict issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)