Erdogan Pushes for Partial Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Turkish President Erdogan suggested a limited ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, focusing on energy facilities and ports, during a meeting with Putin. They discussed peace efforts and the EU's freezing of Russian assets. Turkey offered to host meetings to aid in the conflict resolution.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider a limited ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war at their meeting on Friday. The proposal specifically targets the protection of energy facilities and ports.
During talks held in Turkmenistan, the leaders dove into comprehensive peace efforts pertaining to the conflict and examined the implications of the European Union's decision to freeze Russian assets.
Erdogan's office further conveyed Turkey's willingness to act as a mediator by hosting meetings in any format to help resolve the conflict issues.
