Park Medi World's IPO Sparks Frenzy with 8 Times Oversubscription

The IPO of Park Medi World Ltd, a hospital chain operator, saw an overwhelming response with an 8-fold oversubscription on its last bidding day, as per NSE data. The offering, valued at Rs 920 crore, attracted interest from all investor categories.

Non-institutional investors led the charge with a 15.15 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers and Retail Individual Investors had 11.48 and 3.16 times subscriptions, respectively. In a pre-IPO move, the company raised Rs 276 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debts, develop new healthcare facilities, and expand existing ones. Valued at roughly Rs 7,000 crore, Park Medi World operates 13 hospitals across Haryana, New Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

