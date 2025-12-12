Left Menu

Park Medi World's IPO Sparks Frenzy with 8 Times Oversubscription

Park Medi World Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed 8 times on the final bidding day. The company received record subscriptions from non-institutional and institutional buyers. The IPO aims to raise funds to clear debts, develop hospitals, and facilitate acquisitions. The company is valued at Rs 7,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:17 IST
Park Medi World's IPO Sparks Frenzy with 8 Times Oversubscription
  • Country:
  • India

The IPO of Park Medi World Ltd, a hospital chain operator, saw an overwhelming response with an 8-fold oversubscription on its last bidding day, as per NSE data. The offering, valued at Rs 920 crore, attracted interest from all investor categories.

Non-institutional investors led the charge with a 15.15 times subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers and Retail Individual Investors had 11.48 and 3.16 times subscriptions, respectively. In a pre-IPO move, the company raised Rs 276 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debts, develop new healthcare facilities, and expand existing ones. Valued at roughly Rs 7,000 crore, Park Medi World operates 13 hospitals across Haryana, New Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025