Veer Savarkar: The Forgotten Hero of Untouchability Eradication

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unsung contributions of VD Savarkar towards ending untouchability in India during a recent event in Sri Vijaya Puram. Shah stated that Savarkar fought against the evils within Hindu society, showing remarkable courage amid community opposition.

He highlighted the historical significance of the Cellular Jail, where many freedom fighters, including Savarkar, were imprisoned. Shah noted that this prison has become a pilgrimage site as a testament to their sacrifices, linking it also with Subhas Chandra Bose's efforts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah praised Savarkar not only as a patriot but also as a writer and linguist who enriched the language with new words. He noted Savarkar's indomitable spirit exemplified by his life sentences and his famous words on valour, which continue to inspire followers today.

