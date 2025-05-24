Netanyahu's Controversial Shin Bet Appointment Sparks Legal Clash

In a bold move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Maj.-Gen. David Zini as the new director of the Israeli Security Agency, Shin Bet, escalating tensions between his administration and the country's legal system. This decision came right after the High Court of Justice and Attorney General had determined that Netanyahu's current actions presented a conflict of interest.

The Prime Minister's Office lauded Maj.-Gen. Zini's extensive experience within the Israel Defense Forces, highlighting his past roles, including founder of the Commando Brigade. However, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara criticized the lack of notice regarding the appointment, pointing out the flawed process due to Netanyahu's potential conflict of interest.

The controversy deepened as the High Court overturned the controversial dismissal of Ronen Bar, the previous Shin Bet director, underscoring the agency's essential role in safeguarding democratic institutions. Despite legal and judicial objections, Netanyahu remains defiant, casting accusations at the court and affirming his decision, sparking further contention in Israeli political and security spheres.

