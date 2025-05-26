Left Menu

India Reinforces Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Strategic Talks with DR Congo

A multi-party Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde met with Congo's Foreign Affairs Minister to reaffirm India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The delegation thanked Congo for its support and discussed the strategic significance of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in African and global contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:54 IST
India Reinforces Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Strategic Talks with DR Congo
Multi-party delegation in Congo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

A multi-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, engaged in pivotal discussions with Congo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, on Monday. The meeting underscored India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expressed gratitude for Congo's enduring support and solidarity in this fight.

The delegation, composed of notable Indian political figures such as BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, as well as representatives from the Indian Union Muslim League and Biju Janata Dal, also visited the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They conferred with National Assembly President Vital Kamerhe, emphasizing the strategic relations between India and the DRC.

Former Indian Ambassador Sujan Chinoy remarked on DRC's prominence in Africa, highlighting its potential role as a future non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The delegation conveyed a unified message of zero-tolerance for terrorism, reinforcing India's determined foreign policy approach post the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terror networks across Pakistan and PoJK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025