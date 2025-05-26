India Reinforces Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Strategic Talks with DR Congo

A multi-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, engaged in pivotal discussions with Congo's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, on Monday. The meeting underscored India's unwavering zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expressed gratitude for Congo's enduring support and solidarity in this fight.

The delegation, composed of notable Indian political figures such as BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, as well as representatives from the Indian Union Muslim League and Biju Janata Dal, also visited the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They conferred with National Assembly President Vital Kamerhe, emphasizing the strategic relations between India and the DRC.

Former Indian Ambassador Sujan Chinoy remarked on DRC's prominence in Africa, highlighting its potential role as a future non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The delegation conveyed a unified message of zero-tolerance for terrorism, reinforcing India's determined foreign policy approach post the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terror networks across Pakistan and PoJK.

