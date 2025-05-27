Sherpa Climbs Everest Four Times in 15 Days: A Record-Breaking Feat

Nepali Sherpa Tashi Gyalzen Sherpa has made history by ascending Mount Everest a record four times within just 15 days. Arriving back in Kathmandu to a triumphant welcome, the 29-year-old climber celebrated his monumental achievement, which he meticulously planned over two years before realizing it successfully in 2025.

Tashi, hailing from Phortse in Solukhumbu, first scaled Everest on May 9 as a member of the rope-fixing team with the 8K Expedition. This climb paved the way for other climbers. He repeated the summit on May 14, 19, and 23, concluding his unprecedented series of ascents in just over two weeks.

On his fourth summit attempt from May 22, Tashi set out alone, carrying all his necessities. Over the years, he has also conquered other formidable peaks like Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and Ama Dablam. Amid a growing race to conquer Everest, Tashi's story stands out, significantly contributing to Nepal's tourism aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)