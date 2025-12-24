History in the Making: Bihar's Record-Breaking Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar made cricket history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by posting a staggering 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring an outstanding 190. This monumental score breaks the previous highest total held by Tamil Nadu at 506-2.

Suryavanshi's explosive innings included 16 fours and 15 sixes from just 84 balls, marking a record-breaking performance. Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani contributed with centuries, Gani setting a new fastest List A century for India. Arunachal Pradesh faltered to 177 all out, losing by a mammoth 397 runs.

Ishan Kishan's blistering 125 was not enough to secure a victory for Jharkhand against Karnataka. In other matches, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reached personal milestones, with Sharma matching David Warner's nine 150-plus score record. Kohli became the fastest to achieve 16,000 List A runs.