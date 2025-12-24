History in the Making: Bihar's Record-Breaking Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Bihar achieved the highest score in men's List A cricket, posting 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 14, smashed 190 runs. The victory comes with remarkable centuries by Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani. Despite Ishan Kishan’s heroics, Jharkhand lost to Karnataka.
Bihar made cricket history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by posting a staggering 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring an outstanding 190. This monumental score breaks the previous highest total held by Tamil Nadu at 506-2.
Suryavanshi's explosive innings included 16 fours and 15 sixes from just 84 balls, marking a record-breaking performance. Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani contributed with centuries, Gani setting a new fastest List A century for India. Arunachal Pradesh faltered to 177 all out, losing by a mammoth 397 runs.
Ishan Kishan's blistering 125 was not enough to secure a victory for Jharkhand against Karnataka. In other matches, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reached personal milestones, with Sharma matching David Warner's nine 150-plus score record. Kohli became the fastest to achieve 16,000 List A runs.