Left Menu

History in the Making: Bihar's Record-Breaking Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Bihar achieved the highest score in men's List A cricket, posting 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, aged 14, smashed 190 runs. The victory comes with remarkable centuries by Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani. Despite Ishan Kishan’s heroics, Jharkhand lost to Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:13 IST
History in the Making: Bihar's Record-Breaking Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bihar made cricket history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by posting a staggering 574-6 against Arunachal Pradesh, with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring an outstanding 190. This monumental score breaks the previous highest total held by Tamil Nadu at 506-2.

Suryavanshi's explosive innings included 16 fours and 15 sixes from just 84 balls, marking a record-breaking performance. Ayush Loharuka and Sakibul Gani contributed with centuries, Gani setting a new fastest List A century for India. Arunachal Pradesh faltered to 177 all out, losing by a mammoth 397 runs.

Ishan Kishan's blistering 125 was not enough to secure a victory for Jharkhand against Karnataka. In other matches, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reached personal milestones, with Sharma matching David Warner's nine 150-plus score record. Kohli became the fastest to achieve 16,000 List A runs.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025