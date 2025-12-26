20 wickets fall on a record-breaking Day 1 of the fourth Ashes test

Australia collapsed for 152 yet still claimed a 42-run lead over England on the first innings in a remarkable opening day of the fourth Ashes test Friday in which 20 wickets fell.

The day's play unfolded before a world-record crowd for a day of cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The attendance figure of 94,199 beat the 93,013 for the 2015 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG.

Australia was 4-0 in its second innings at stumps, an overall lead of 46 runs, after having to bat through one nervous over before stumps.

Josh Tongue claimed a career-best 5-45 as England bowled Australia out after winning the toss and bowling. In reply, England made 110 in 29.5 overs as Michael Neser grabbed 4-45.

Tongue, in his eighth test, took three early wickets as Australia stumbled to 72-4 at lunch.

Travis Head (12) and Jake Weatherald (10) fell cheaply as Australia reached 31-2 in the 10th over. Capitalizing on a pitch offering sideways movement, Tongue deceived Marnus Labuschagne (6) who edged to first slip at 34-3.

In a key breakthrough, captain Steve Smith lost his middle stump while attempting to drive Tongue with the total on 51. Australia aimed to rebuild through veteran Usman Khawaja, but the 39-year-old was caught behind to Gus Atkinson's bowling for 29 at 89-5. Alex Carey clipped a catch to leg gully two runs later.

Neser (35) and Cameron Green (17) shared a 52-run partnership before Green hesitated and was run out at 143-7.

Tongue was cheered off the field at tea after dismissing Neser and Scott Boland (0) with the first two deliveries of his 12th over, giving England's spirits a boost after losing each of the first three tests.

England was 8-3 in 4.2 overs as Zak Crawley (5), Jacob Bethell (2) and Ben Duckett (2) all departed in an action-packed opening to the innings.

When Joe Root was caught behind for a duck off the bowling of Neser at 16-4 at the end of the eighth over, Harry Brook charged the next delivery from Mitchell Starc and clubbed it over mid-off for six.

Brook bravely belted 41 off 34 balls including two fours and two sixes, adding 50 for the fifth wicket with Stokes.

Boland (3-30) dismissed Brook, Jamie Smith (2) and Will Jacks (5) in three consecutive overs as England slumped to 77-7.

Neser struck a key blow in the following over when skipper Ben Stokes (16) was caught at slip.

England's innings closed with just enough time for Australia to face the one over before stumps.

''It's not easy because the ball is nipping around," Neser said. "We saw when we batted, it was tough." England named its team on Wednesday with the big news the loss of star bowler Jofra Archer for the rest of the series, including the fifth and final test starting Jan. 4 in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)