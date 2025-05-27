India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Outreach

An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged in critical discussions with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, underscoring India's staunch stance on terrorism. Jha asserted India's preparedness to respond decisively to terror threats and its refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail.

The High Commission of India in Singapore detailed the delegation's objectives, highlighting their appeal for Singapore's backing in counter-terrorism initiatives on international platforms. It reported that this visit signifies India's united front across political lines to combat terrorism, particularly in response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, which led to Operation Sindoor.

The meeting served to solidify India and Singapore's joint efforts in addressing global terrorism challenges, with Singapore affirming its condemnation of terrorism and commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation with India. The delegation encompasses members from various Indian political factions, advocating for global awareness regarding Pakistan's terrorist affiliations.