India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Outreach
An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Singapore to discuss India's unwavering resolve against terrorism. India seeks Singapore's support at global forums, following Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-linked terror threats, emphasizing a unified international stance against terrorism.
An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, engaged in critical discussions with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann, underscoring India's staunch stance on terrorism. Jha asserted India's preparedness to respond decisively to terror threats and its refusal to succumb to nuclear blackmail.
The High Commission of India in Singapore detailed the delegation's objectives, highlighting their appeal for Singapore's backing in counter-terrorism initiatives on international platforms. It reported that this visit signifies India's united front across political lines to combat terrorism, particularly in response to the recent attack in Pahalgam, which led to Operation Sindoor.
The meeting served to solidify India and Singapore's joint efforts in addressing global terrorism challenges, with Singapore affirming its condemnation of terrorism and commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation with India. The delegation encompasses members from various Indian political factions, advocating for global awareness regarding Pakistan's terrorist affiliations.
