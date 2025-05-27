Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's All-Party Delegation In Congo

An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited Congo to bolster diplomatic relations and foster global consensus against terrorism, sparking discussions with numerous Congolese leaders and honoring victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's All-Party Delegation In Congo
All party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde meets Congo President of Foreign Affairs Berthold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, an all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, engaged in fruitful discussions with Berthhold Ulungu Ekonda Lukata, the President of Foreign Affairs in Congo. The delegation took a moment to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the Indian Embassy in Congo, the profound gesture by the Congolese leader was highlighted on social media, emphasizing solidarity in the fight against terrorism. Previously, on May 26, the delegation visited the Congolese Senate and National Assembly, fostering connections with various leaders.

The delegation had significant engagements with key Congolese figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo and Senate President Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde. Additionally, Shinde's talks emphasized the incompatibility of trade and terrorism, reinforcing India's unwavering stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

