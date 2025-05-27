Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Takes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Message to South Africa

An all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule visits South Africa after Qatar to promote India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. They highlight Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, demonstrating India's commitment to fighting cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:12 IST
India's All-Party Delegation Takes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Message to South Africa
All- party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule welcomed by High Commissioner of India in South Africa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where they were warmly received by Prabhat Kumar, the High Commissioner of India in South Africa. The delegation carries India's strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism, as emphasized by the High Commission's statement on X.

Following their visit to Qatar, the delegation embarked on their second leg of a four-nation tour aimed at enlightening countries about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and India's Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This operation targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from various groups.

In Qatar, the delegation engaged with high-level officials, media, and the Indian community, stressing India's unwavering stance against terrorism. They advocated for dismantling the cross-border terrorism infrastructure. Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy, echoing condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and extending support to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025