India's All-Party Delegation Takes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Message to South Africa

An all-party delegation, spearheaded by NCP MP Supriya Sule, arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where they were warmly received by Prabhat Kumar, the High Commissioner of India in South Africa. The delegation carries India's strong message of zero tolerance towards terrorism, as emphasized by the High Commission's statement on X.

Following their visit to Qatar, the delegation embarked on their second leg of a four-nation tour aimed at enlightening countries about Pakistan's involvement in terrorism and India's Operation Sindoor, a decisive response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This operation targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoJK, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from various groups.

In Qatar, the delegation engaged with high-level officials, media, and the Indian community, stressing India's unwavering stance against terrorism. They advocated for dismantling the cross-border terrorism infrastructure. Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy, echoing condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and extending support to India.

