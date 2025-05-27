Nepal Parliament Stalls Over Home Minister's Alleged Visa Scam Involvement
The House of Representatives in Nepal faces a deadlock as opposition parties demand the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, linked to a visa scam at Tribhuvan International Airport. The controversy has halted budget proceedings, with allegations of corruption involving high-level officials and Lekhak's secretariat coming to light.
The House of Representatives in Nepal is witnessing a standoff as opposition members insist on the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. They accuse him of moral complicity in a burgeoning visa scam scandal, which has entangled key figures, including immigration officials and those within Lekhak's secretariat.
The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authorities (CIAA) has uncovered a network involving immigration officers and travel agents allegedly extorting money from travelers. This alleged corruption implicates Joint Secretary Tirtha Raj Bhattarai, whose appointment to the Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister Lekhak has drawn criticism.
The scandal has stalled the planned budget announcement. Despite mediation attempts, opposition parties remain steadfast, refusing parliamentary progress until an impartial investigation into the accusations of corruption and organized crime is ensured.
