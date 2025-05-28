Left Menu

Trump's Unusual Proposal: Canada as the 51st State or $61 Billion Independence

US President Donald Trump proposed Canada join the United States as its 51st state to avoid a $61 billion cost, highlighting the Golden Dome missile defense plan. Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, upholds its sovereignty, contrasting Trump's offer with staunch national independence.

Updated: 28-05-2025 10:07 IST
US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney (Photo/White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected turn of diplomatic rhetoric, US President Donald Trump publicly proposed that Canada choose between becoming the 51st state of the United States or maintaining its independent status at a financial cost of USD 61 billion. Trump's proposal, outlined through a post on Truth Social, suggested that by joining the 'Golden Dome System', Canada could avoid the hefty price tag.

According to Al Jazeera reports, the Golden Dome, a USD 175 billion missile defense strategy akin to Israel's Iron Dome, aims to counteract aerial threats, including those from space. The initiative is seen as an integral component of American security policy, as articulated by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who joined Trump in unveiling this plan at the White House.

Despite Trump's claims of Canadian deliberation, Prime Minister Mark Carney reaffirmed Canada's sovereignty. During a May meeting, Carney, recognized for his political prowess, politely declined alignment, stressing that 'some places are never for sale,' thereby maintaining Canada's national independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

