India's Decisive Strike: Operation Sindoor and the Global War on Terror

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manan Kumar Mishra announced that India launched Operation Sindoor as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A multi-party Indian delegation is touring Africa to gather support against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:00 IST
BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra disclosed that India executed Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terror bases in Pakistan after a 15-day inactive period from Pakistan's side. Mishra, part of a multi-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde, emphasized the operation's necessity after receiving intelligence of further threats.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor served as a robust military reaction to the April 22 assault by Pak-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian Armed Forces systematically neutralized over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Shinde leads an Indian parliamentary delegation on a tour of African nations to consolidate strategic alliances and bolster global consensus against terrorism.

The delegation, featuring members like Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohammed Basheer, and others, engaged with Congolese leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Senate President Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, and National Assembly President Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi. Firmly opposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Shinde reiterated the stance that trade and diplomacy cannot coexist with terrorism, securing the Democratic Republic of Congo's support for India's anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

