India and Italy Strengthen Strategic Relations with New Momentum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the growing ties between India and Italy, emphasizing their commitment to maritime security and economic cooperation. Both nations aim to bolster their strategic partnership, foster trade, and enhance collaboration in technology and innovation, particularly following support during recent security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:11 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a move to strengthen diplomatic ties, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the deepening relationship between India and Italy, marked by increased political dialogue and mutual investment in each country's potential. This announcement was made during Italy's National Day Celebrations in Delhi.

Jaishankar noted the shared maritime interests between the nations, emphasizing Italy's growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. He reiterated India's commitment to advancing the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, fueled by political visits and collaborative projects.

The minister also thanked Italy for its solidarity following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored India's firm response to terrorism, advocating for global zero tolerance towards such acts. The strategic partnership has been further solidified through high-level meetings and shared values.

Trade and economic collaboration were identified as vital components of the partnership, with leaders from both nations participating in forums to explore further opportunities in various sectors. The minister noted India's rapid economic growth as a catalyst for Italian investment in clean energy, agri-tech, and more.

Jaishankar also highlighted the substantial Indian diaspora in Italy, emphasizing the potential for increased exchange of knowledge and talent across borders, which he believes will significantly benefit both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

