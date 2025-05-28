Moscow recently hosted an international scientific conference focusing on the Arctic's geo-economic future, organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). The event attracted key policymakers and experts aiming to navigate Russia's strategic interests in the resource-rich Arctic region, according to TV BRICS.

The forum opened with a presentation by Federation Council member Anna Otke, detailing the transformative economic dynamics of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. Otke reported a notable 14% increase in the region's gross regional product for 2024, along with investments nearing 890 billion rubles (around USD 11.1 billion), and the creation of over 5,000 new jobs in a sparsely populated area.

Diplomatic and cultural dimensions were also core to the agenda. Vladislav Maslennikov of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted diplomatic strategies fostering Arctic partnership, while Roza Akhmadieva from Kazan State Institute of Culture advocated for BRICS youth initiatives to promote traditional crafts and extend Russia's cultural influence. Sergey Bondarenko praised the recent BRICS International Municipal Forum as a crucial stage for bolstering global urban collaborations.

