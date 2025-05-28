Left Menu

Outrage Over Inaction: Minority Communities Demand Justice in Jashore Attack

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has raised concerns over the failure to arrest perpetrators following an attack on minority families in Jashore. Despite a filed case, no arrests have been made, leading to calls for justice and support for the victims by community leaders and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:57 IST
Bangladesh minority group expresses outrage over lack of arrests in minority area attack (Image Credit: Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christine Unity Council). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, representing the largest minority group in the nation, has voiced strong discontent regarding the absence of arrests following an assault on minority families in Dohor Moshiahati, Jashore. Despite an official case filed, no suspects have been apprehended five days post-incident, according to a statement Wednesday.

On May 22, Tariqul Islam, a Krishak Dal leader from Debadhi, was murdered at Piltu Biswas' residence in Dohor Moshiakathi. Reports suggest the murder preceded an attack where homes of 20 minority families were ravaged, looted, and set ablaze. The assault coincided with a religious festival attended by hundreds, with valuables vandalized and women allegedly assaulted.

A delegation from the Unity Council visited the incident site on May 27, calling for immediate action from law enforcement and compensation for the victims. Despite one arrest in the murder case, no arrests related to the attack, as highlighted in the statement, have been made, causing public dissent and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

