India and Indonesia Unite to Combat Terrorism: A United Front Against Global Threats

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, leading an all-party delegation in Indonesia, emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and urged cooperation from Indonesian think tanks and academia. The delegation, including prominent leaders, seeks to strengthen ties and influence anti-terrorism strategies globally, with a focus on countering threats from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:19 IST
India and Indonesia Unite to Combat Terrorism: A United Front Against Global Threats
JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a bid to bolster international cooperation against terrorism, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha led an all-party delegation to Indonesia, where he called for robust support from the nation's think tanks and academia. Jha underscored India's staunch policy of non-differentiation between terrorists and their state sponsors.

Addressing participants at the 'Interaction with Think Tanks and Academia' in Jakarta, Jha highlighted the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, implicating forces seeking to destabilize India. He lauded Indonesia's firm stance against terrorism and urged collective action to influence global counter-terrorism strategies.

Joined by members from various political factions, including BJP, TMC, and CPI-M, the delegation also engaged with ASEAN's Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn. The discussions centered on strengthening ASEAN-India ties and highlighting the united front presented by India across global forums to combat terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

