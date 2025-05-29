Left Menu

South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Pohang

A South Korean Navy patrol plane with four crew members crashed on a mountain in Pohang, sparking a fire. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from a local air base. Authorities are investigating the cause and the potential casualties as emergency services respond to the scene.

29-05-2025
South Korean Navy Patrol Plane Crashes in Pohang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A South Korean Navy patrol plane carrying four crew members crashed on a mountain in Pohang on Thursday, state media outlet Yonhap reported, citing local authorities. Smoke was seen rising from the mountain where the aircraft went down at 1:50 p.m. local time.

The Navy confirmed in a statement to reporters that the P-3 maritime patrol aircraft had departed from an air base in Pohang at 1:43 p.m. on a training mission. Its crash near the base is attributed to yet unidentified reasons.

The Navy also reported that inquiries are underway to determine any casualties and further details of the incident. Firefighters are at the crash site working to extinguish the blaze, according to Yonhap News Agency. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

