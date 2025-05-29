CDS General Chauhan to Strengthen Strategic Ties at Shangri-La Dialogue

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, is scheduled to visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 for the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, an esteemed security forum organized annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. According to the Ministry of Defence, General Chauhan will engage in significant bilateral discussions with counterparts from Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

General Chauhan will address key audiences, including academia and think tanks, on 'Future Wars and Warfare.' He will also contribute to special sessions, sharing insights on 'Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges.' The Shangri-La Dialogue serves as Asia's preeminent defense and security summit, attracting defence ministers, military chiefs, and strategic thinkers from 40 nations to discuss Indo-Pacific security issues. This platform offers India the opportunity to reinforce defence cooperation, mutual security interests, and strategic partnerships in the region.

Recently, on May 25, General Chauhan made visits to the Indian Army's Northern Command at Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, and Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, Haryana. He interacted with Army Commanders Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma and Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, as well as senior staff involved in Operation Sindoor. During these visits, he performed a strategic review, assessing the Northern and Western theatres' operational status. In Udhampur, he received briefings on successes in neutralizing terror networks and safeguarding military and civilian assets.