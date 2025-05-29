Unity in Heritage: Uyghur Summits Declare a New Chapter in Global Advocacy

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) successfully wrapped up the III Uyghur National Summit and Youth Summit, held over three days in Munich, Germany. WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun highlighted the event's profound significance, marking it as a proclamation of unity and resistance against attempts to suppress Uyghur identity and mission.

Gathering over 150 attendees, the summit included more than 50 Uyghur organizations, global leaders, and activists from 22 countries. It served as a vital platform to strengthen diaspora solidarity and enhance international advocacy against the ongoing genocide by the Chinese government in East Turkistan.

The event kicked off with a joint program fostering intergenerational dialogue. With a schedule comprising roundtables, discussions, and cultural exchanges, it provided strategic forums for reflection and cooperation. The culmination of the summit was the adoption of the Munich Declaration, underscoring the unified commitment to peace and justice for East Turkistan.

