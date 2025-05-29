Left Menu

Unity in Heritage: Uyghur Summits Declare a New Chapter in Global Advocacy

The III Uyghur National Summit and Youth Summit, organized by the World Uyghur Congress, concluded in Munich. With over 150 participants from 22 nations, the event emphasized unity, resilience, and global advocacy against oppression, culminating in the Munich Declaration to reinforce efforts for Uyghur freedom and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:26 IST
Unity in Heritage: Uyghur Summits Declare a New Chapter in Global Advocacy
Representative Image (Image Credit: X/@UyghurCongress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) successfully wrapped up the III Uyghur National Summit and Youth Summit, held over three days in Munich, Germany. WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun highlighted the event's profound significance, marking it as a proclamation of unity and resistance against attempts to suppress Uyghur identity and mission.

Gathering over 150 attendees, the summit included more than 50 Uyghur organizations, global leaders, and activists from 22 countries. It served as a vital platform to strengthen diaspora solidarity and enhance international advocacy against the ongoing genocide by the Chinese government in East Turkistan.

The event kicked off with a joint program fostering intergenerational dialogue. With a schedule comprising roundtables, discussions, and cultural exchanges, it provided strategic forums for reflection and cooperation. The culmination of the summit was the adoption of the Munich Declaration, underscoring the unified commitment to peace and justice for East Turkistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025