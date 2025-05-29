Czech Republic Accuses China of Cyber Espionage Linked to APT31
The Czech government has linked a cyberattack on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs to China's hacker group APT31. The attack targeted critical infrastructure and unclassified networks since 2022. The Czech Republic, supported by NATO and EU allies, has condemned the attack and urged China to adhere to international cyber behavior standards.
The Czech Republic has accused China of being behind a malicious cyberattack on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The attack, attributed to the cyberespionage group APT31, targeted unclassified networks and critical infrastructure since 2022.
The Czech authorities confirmed that the group is linked to China's Ministry of State Security. A thorough investigation by various Czech intelligence and security agencies has supported this conclusion.
The Czech government, backed by NATO and EU allies, condemned the attack and urged China to adhere to international norms. Additionally, Czech officials have blocked a Chinese company's investment in a satellite station over espionage concerns.
