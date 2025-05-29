Czech Republic Accuses China of Cyber Espionage Linked to APT31

The Czech Republic has accused China of being behind a malicious cyberattack on its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The attack, attributed to the cyberespionage group APT31, targeted unclassified networks and critical infrastructure since 2022.

The Czech authorities confirmed that the group is linked to China's Ministry of State Security. A thorough investigation by various Czech intelligence and security agencies has supported this conclusion.

The Czech government, backed by NATO and EU allies, condemned the attack and urged China to adhere to international norms. Additionally, Czech officials have blocked a Chinese company's investment in a satellite station over espionage concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)