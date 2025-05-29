Left Menu

India Urges Canada to Restrict Support for Extremist Elements Amid Diplomatic Talks

India has consistently urged Canada to avoid supporting pro-Khalistan elements advocating violence and secession, aiming to secure bilateral relations. Recent discussions between Indian and Canadian foreign ministers reveal prospects for deeper collaboration under Prime Minister Mark J. Carney, who seeks to mend ties strained under his predecessor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:50 IST
India Urges Canada to Restrict Support for Extremist Elements Amid Diplomatic Talks
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has persistently urged Canada to refrain from supporting pro-Khalistan elements that advocate violence and secession. The Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, communicated this concern during a weekly briefing. The insistence comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During recent conversations, India's External Affairs Minister discussed potential developments in India-Canada ties with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. This engagement marks the beginning of diplomatic talks following Canada's new government formation under Prime Minister Mark J. Carney.

Carney, who has succeeded Justin Trudeau, has shown intent to enhance relations with India, differing from Trudeau's tenure that saw revelations causing tension. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Carney, expressing optimism for improved collaborations grounded in shared democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025