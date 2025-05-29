India Urges Canada to Restrict Support for Extremist Elements Amid Diplomatic Talks

India has persistently urged Canada to refrain from supporting pro-Khalistan elements that advocate violence and secession. The Ministry of External Affairs, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, communicated this concern during a weekly briefing. The insistence comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

During recent conversations, India's External Affairs Minister discussed potential developments in India-Canada ties with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. This engagement marks the beginning of diplomatic talks following Canada's new government formation under Prime Minister Mark J. Carney.

Carney, who has succeeded Justin Trudeau, has shown intent to enhance relations with India, differing from Trudeau's tenure that saw revelations causing tension. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Carney, expressing optimism for improved collaborations grounded in shared democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)