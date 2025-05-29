Left Menu

India Denies Interference Claims in Bangladesh's Transitional Phase

India's Ministry of External Affairs refuted claims by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that Indian media aims to destabilize Bangladesh's transitional leadership. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh to address internal governance issues and emphasized the importance of holding fair elections. Bangladesh faces political unrest over election timelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:08 IST
India Denies Interference Claims in Bangladesh's Transitional Phase
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly dismissed allegations made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, asserting that Indian media is attempting to delegitimize the country's transitional government. According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, these accusations seem to be a distraction from Bangladesh's own governance challenges.

Jaiswal highlighted the importance of Bangladesh addressing its internal issues and emphasized the need for the country to hold a fair and inclusive election at the earliest. The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has seen demands for elections by December, with differing opinions on the role and duration of the interim government.

Despite tensions, India expressed a commitment to maintaining a constructive relationship with Bangladesh, focusing on the shared interests of both nations. Meanwhile, Bangladesh proposes a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State, which remains under negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025