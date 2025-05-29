India Denies Interference Claims in Bangladesh's Transitional Phase
India's Ministry of External Affairs refuted claims by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that Indian media aims to destabilize Bangladesh's transitional leadership. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh to address internal governance issues and emphasized the importance of holding fair elections. Bangladesh faces political unrest over election timelines.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has strongly dismissed allegations made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, asserting that Indian media is attempting to delegitimize the country's transitional government. According to MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, these accusations seem to be a distraction from Bangladesh's own governance challenges.
Jaiswal highlighted the importance of Bangladesh addressing its internal issues and emphasized the need for the country to hold a fair and inclusive election at the earliest. The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has seen demands for elections by December, with differing opinions on the role and duration of the interim government.
Despite tensions, India expressed a commitment to maintaining a constructive relationship with Bangladesh, focusing on the shared interests of both nations. Meanwhile, Bangladesh proposes a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State, which remains under negotiation.
