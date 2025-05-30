Left Menu

Indian Delegation Advocates Global Unity Against Terrorism in Latvia

A multi-party delegation from India, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, visits Latvia to strengthen bilateral ties and advocate against terrorism. They met with Latvian officials to promote India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and emphasized the importance of a united global front in combating this threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:13 IST
Indian Delegation Advocates Global Unity Against Terrorism in Latvia
Multi party delegation arrives in Latvia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Latvia

In a significant diplomatic movement, a multi-party Indian delegation spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi landed in Latvia's capital, Riga, marking the first high-level visit since the establishment of India's resident mission there. Indian Ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar welcomed the delegation, underscoring its importance to bilateral relations.

The delegation's mission carries a pivotal agenda: advocating India's unwavering stance against terrorism. Highlighting the gravity of their visit, Ambassador Kumar said, "The delegation will emphasize India's zero tolerance for terrorism and continue our fight against this global menace." The visit signals the strengthening relationship between India and Latvia, further demonstrated by the recent establishment of the resident mission.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with Latvian parliamentarians, including the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee. These meetings aim to galvanize support for a global alliance against terrorism. The group also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Greece, affirming India's unified stance across party lines against terrorism, following the government's outreach policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

