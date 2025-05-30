Left Menu

Tharoor Criticizes Pakistan's Alleged Betrayal of Indus Waters Treaty Amid Renewed Tensions

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, leading a multi-party delegation in Colombia, condemned Pakistan for allegedly betraying the Indus Waters Treaty's goodwill through terrorism. Tharoor emphasized India's defensive stance due to unresolved terrorism issues. He also criticized Pakistan's actions and Colombia's condolence to Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:16 IST
Tharoor Criticizes Pakistan's Alleged Betrayal of Indus Waters Treaty Amid Renewed Tensions
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, currently heading a multi-party delegation to Colombia, has openly criticized Pakistan for its alleged betrayal of the Indus Waters Treaty. Tharoor commented on Thursday, stating that India offered the treaty in a goodwill gesture, yet this was undermined by decades of terrorism originating from Pakistan. Speaking in Bogota, he noted that despite ongoing conflicts, the treaty had remained active, though the current Indian administration has now suspended it.

Tharoor highlighted the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, as a vital agreement for water distribution between India and Pakistan. It had endured through wars and diplomatic crises, but recent tensions have prompted India to reconsider its operation, demanding a recommitment to the treaty's spirit of goodwill from Pakistan. Tharoor underscored India's generosity as an upper riparian state, mentioning that the treaty's suspension is a response to continued terrorist activities.

Addressing further issues, Tharoor condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, attributing its unpunished nature to Pakistan's inaction, and announced retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. He revealed the extent of Pakistan's alleged complicity, pointing to state involvement at a terrorist's funeral. Tharoor criticized Colombia for offering condolences over lives lost in Pakistan instead of expressing solidarity with India's victims, at a press meet attended by a diverse Indian delegation including members from various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025