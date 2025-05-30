Tharoor Criticizes Pakistan's Alleged Betrayal of Indus Waters Treaty Amid Renewed Tensions

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, currently heading a multi-party delegation to Colombia, has openly criticized Pakistan for its alleged betrayal of the Indus Waters Treaty. Tharoor commented on Thursday, stating that India offered the treaty in a goodwill gesture, yet this was undermined by decades of terrorism originating from Pakistan. Speaking in Bogota, he noted that despite ongoing conflicts, the treaty had remained active, though the current Indian administration has now suspended it.

Tharoor highlighted the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, as a vital agreement for water distribution between India and Pakistan. It had endured through wars and diplomatic crises, but recent tensions have prompted India to reconsider its operation, demanding a recommitment to the treaty's spirit of goodwill from Pakistan. Tharoor underscored India's generosity as an upper riparian state, mentioning that the treaty's suspension is a response to continued terrorist activities.

Addressing further issues, Tharoor condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, attributing its unpunished nature to Pakistan's inaction, and announced retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. He revealed the extent of Pakistan's alleged complicity, pointing to state involvement at a terrorist's funeral. Tharoor criticized Colombia for offering condolences over lives lost in Pakistan instead of expressing solidarity with India's victims, at a press meet attended by a diverse Indian delegation including members from various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)